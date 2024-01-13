More than 100 arrested over ATV riding, multiple weapons impounded during MLK weekend

144 people were arrested in Miami-Dade County over the holiday weekend, in an operation to address unlawful use of All Terrain Vehicles (ATV), Motorcycles, and Dirt-Bikes, according to Miami-Dade police.

The dozens of arrests notably happened on Friday through Sunday of the department's Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend Safety Initiative.

Detectives from MDPD's Homeland Security Bureau along with officers from MDPD's Priority Response Team, Motors Unit, and the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) also conducted a takedown of numerous violators engaged in participating or spectating in intersection takeovers in a location near Miami International Airport on Friday, according to a MDPD news release.

Miami-Dade officers and law enforcement partners were able to intercept the individuals who were riding the ATV's illegally on county roadways.

Friday through Sunday's enforcement operations reportedly ended in 144 arrests, 554 citations, 58 vehicles impounded, 14 stolen vehicles recovered as well as 20 firearms impounded, MDPD added.

The department emphasized that it will continue to have Zero Tolerance for anyone breaking traffic laws and being reckless in Miami-Dade County.