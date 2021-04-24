More Than 2.2 Million Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Florida Since Onset of Pandemic

More than 2.2 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Florida since the coronavirus pandemic began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

According to the report, Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by over 7,400 Saturday, as the state's virus-related death toll increased by more than 50.

The 7,411 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,203,913 since the onset of the pandemic.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 6.25% in Saturday's department of health coronavirus report, a slight increase from Friday's rate of 5.94%. Prior to the increase, the state's positivity rate had been steadily declining.

Another 53 new virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Saturday, bringing the state's total to 34,812. An additional 685 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, a one-day increase of one. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 477,782 cases on Saturday, an increase of 1,496 since Friday, along with a total of 6,097 COVID-related deaths, 8 more than were reported Friday.

In Broward County, there were 232,598 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 859, along with 2,860 virus-related deaths, 1 more than Friday's total.

Palm Beach County had 141,250 cases and 2,742 virus-related deaths Saturday, while Monroe County had 6,817cases and 49 deaths.