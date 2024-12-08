More than 2 million Floridians have specialty license plates. These are the most popular

You’ve seen them on the road, admired them at the DMV and maybe, you’re one of the more than 2.2 million Floridians who bought one to give your car a little extra oomph and donate to a cause.
What are we talking about here? Specialty license plates, of course.
While the standard plate featuring the famed Florida orange is nothing to scoff at, as of Dec. 1, 2,215,057 Floridians have opted for specialty plates, according to data from Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.
The 10 most popular plates run the gamut of worthy causes (including environmental and veterans affairs), and are also used to express local pride. Click the links below to see how much they cost, and where the proceeds go.
If you’ve purchased one of these, you’re in good company.
What are the most popular specialty license plates in Florida?
In order, they are:
- Endless Summer - 138,977 registrations
- Helping Sea Turtles Survive - 110,300 registrations
- University of Florida - 92,187 registrations
- Miami HEAT - 83,245 registrations
- Florida State University - 69,748 registrations
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 60,006 registrations
- Save the Manatee - 53,056 registrations
- Protect Wild Dolphins - 51,565 registrations
- Vets of the U.S. Armed Forces - 50,825 registrations
- Marine Corps - 49,293 registrations
What are the most popular specialty license plates in Miami Dade County?
- Miami HEAT - 36,836 registrations
- University of Miami - 12,064 registrations
- Support Law Enforcement - 5,649 registrations
- Miami Marlins - 4,915 registrations
- Endless Summer - 4,860 registrations
- Miami Dolphins - 4,316 registrations
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 3,784 registrations
- University of Florida - 3,403 registrations
- Helping Sea Turtles Survive - 3,356 registrations
- Police Athletic League - 2,704 registrations
What are the most popular specialty license plates in Broward County?
- Miami Heat - 16,238 registrations
- Endless Summer - 5,584 registrations
- University of Miami - 5,109 registrations
- University of Florida - 4,731 registrations
- Helping Sea Turtles Survive - 4,408 registrations
- Support Law Enforcement - 3,853 registrations
- Florida State University - 3,819 registrations
- Miami Dolphins - 3,273 registrations
- Marine Corps - 2,498 registrations
- Save Our Seas - 2,422 registrations