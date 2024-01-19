More than 200 residents forced to move out of Fort Lauderdale mobile home park

Maria Bermudes is living in a two-bedroom duplex with her husband and two kids after she was forced out of her home at the Pan American Estates Mobile Home Park.

In October, she and more than 200 residents got notices on their doors, stating that the property had been sold.

They were given six months to move out.

“We see the notice on our door saying that we have until April to move out,” she said.

Bermudes had bought her home in February 2023 for about $40,000 and spent more than $20,000 fixing it up. She planned to move in, in November.

“It was more spacious,” Bermudes said. “It was gonna be our forever home. It was gonna have four rooms and two bathrooms, and our kids were gonna each have their own room.”

Residents were told they had to be out by April, but would be offered money to leave early if they qualified.

Those who relocated or abandoned their homes by December received between $9,000 and $14,000.

Bermudes told NBC6 she got $11,000, but she says that’s nothing compared to what she lost.

“Changing from one place to another, it’s not easy,” said the mother. “Having our forever home then getting our temporary home, it’s terrible.”

NBC6 reached out multiple times to the Urban Group which now runs the mobile home park, but has not received a response.

“Residents were provided a six months’ notice to vacate the property consistent with Florida Statute, said President of the Urban Group Matt Rosenbaum in a statement back in October. "Further, ownership is offering a generous incentive package, far exceeding the statutory minimums, to assist residents in their relocation efforts."

The park once again came under scrutiny on Christmas Day after several trailers burst into flames.

Some residents called the fire “suspicious," but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Bermudes told NBC6 she’s just grateful she has a place to stay even though it’s not her forever home.

“For the meantime, we’ll settle here,” she said.

Residents said about 20 families still live in the mobile home park.