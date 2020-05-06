More Than 38,000 Coronavirus Cases in Florida, as Death Toll Reaches 1,539

What to Know Florida COVID-19 cases surpass 38,000 with 1,539 virus-related deaths

More than 650 deaths have been reported in Miami-Dade and Broward

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced details of a mobile COVID-19 testing facility

Florida surpassed 38,000 coronavirus cases Wednesday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose to 1,539.

With 563 new COVID-19 cases, the state's total rose to 38,002, according to figures released by the Florida Department of Health. The state also reported 68 more deaths related to the virus Wednesday.

Miami-Dade County continued to be the state's epicenter for COIVD-19, with 13,371 cases and 432 virus-related deaths.

Broward County had 5,553 cases and 219 deaths, while Palm Beach had 3,480 cases and 215 deaths.

Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was giving an update on the state's coronavirus response at the COVID-19 testing site at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens Wednesday morning.

DeSantis announced details of a mobile COVID-19 testing facility that will do rapid testing at long-term care facilities. It will be a recreational vehicle equipped with a lab that can give test results in 45 minutes, DeSantis said.

DeSantis said the mobile facility will start in Miami-Dade and work around-the-clock, performing about 500 tests per day.

"We really believe this will be a game-changer," DeSantis said.

DeSantis said the state was getting ready to begin serological testing at Hard Rock Stadium and other testing sites, to see if people have antibodies that indicate they were infected, recovered and didn't know they had the disease. Florida has 200,000 test kits that will be sent to hospitals and be available at driveup testing sites, DeSantis said.

As of Wednesday, more than 482,000 people have been tested for coronavirus in Florida.