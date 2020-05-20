More Than 47,400 Coronavirus Cases in Florida, as State Death Toll Reaches 2,096

Florida's number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased by more than 500 Wednesday, as the state reported 44 new virus-related deaths.

With 527 new COVID-19 cases, the state's total rose to 47,471, according to figures released Wednesday by the Florida Department of Health.

With 44 new deaths related to the virus confirmed, the state's total rose to 2,096.

Miami-Dade's case total rose to 16,034, still about 35 percent of the state's total. Broward County had 6,407 COVID-19 cases.

Palm Beach County had 4,776 cases, while Monroe County had 100 cases.

With the new reported deaths, Miami-Dade's total rose to 589, while Broward had 285 deaths. Palm Beach County had 291 virus-related deaths, while Monroe County remained at 3.

Statewide, more than 772,000 have been tested for COVID-19, while over 8,600 people have been hospitalized for coronavirus in the state to-date.

Meanwhile, cities in Miami-Dade that were waiting a little longer than the county to begin phase one of reopening started to let some businesses open their doors Wednesday for the first time since March.

Retail shops, offices, personal grooming businesses and certain parks reopened as part of a coordinated effort in Miami, Miami Beach, Miami Gardens and Hialeah.

Restaurants were staying closed in the cities for at least another week.