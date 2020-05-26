More Than 52,000 Coronavirus Cases in Florida, as State Death Toll Reaches 2,259

Florida's number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased by more than 400 Tuesday, as the state reported seven new virus-related deaths.

With 424 new COVID-19 cases, the state's total rose to 52,170, according to figures released Tuesday by the Florida Department of Health.

Just seven new deaths related to the virus were confirmed, bringing the state's total to 2,259.

Miami-Dade County's case total rose to 17,168, and virus-related deaths in the county were at 633. Broward County had 6,799 COVID-19 cases and 300 deaths.

Palm Beach County had 5,429 cases and 315 deaths, while Monroe County had 107 cases and 4 deaths.

Statewide, nearly 925,000 people have been tested for COVID-19, with the percent positive around 5.6. More than 9,400 hospitalizations have been reported in Florida to-date.

Meanwhile, in Broward County, beaches, hotels, gyms and other businesses reopened Tuesday for the first time in two months. Miami-Dade beaches were set to open next week.

After setting quarantine and social distancing guidelines that forced many businesses to close in March, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis began allowing restaurants and retail stores to open at limited capacities May 4 in all but the three South Florida counties.

Of those areas hit hardest by COVID-19, Palm Beach County was allowed to begin reopening a week later, and Broward and Miami-Dade counties the week after that.

DeSantis had scheduled a Tuesday afternoon news conference in Miami.