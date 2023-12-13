Mother and daughter found shot to death in Miami condo, man in custody

A man is in custody after police said he shot and killed a mother and daughter in a condominium building in Miami Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened at the Yolanda Villas Condominium at 801 Northwest 47th Avenue in the Flagami area.

Miami Police officials said a woman in her 50s and her daughter who is in her 20s were found shot to death inside a unit in the building. Their identities haven't been released.

Police said a man who is believed to be the ex-husband or former common law husband of the mother somehow made his way into the building and ambushed the women.

"What we can confirm is that the suspect somehow was able to ambush both that mother and daughter and they were found deceased inside of their apartment building complex," Miami Police spokesperson Kiara Delva said.

Detectives believe the man was targeting the mother and also ended up killing the daughter.

A woman who lives in the building said the mother lives at the building and provides cleaning services there. The daughter does manicures out of their unit, the neighbor said.

The man later turned himself in to West Miami Police, officials said. His identity hasn't been released.

"The investigation is ongoing, there's still a lot of moving components, circumstances surrounding what led up to the shooting is under investigation," Delva said.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.