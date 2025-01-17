Mom believes missing son was on JetBlue plane with 2 bodies in landing gear at FLL

A mother is speaking out after her son has been missing for several weeks, and she believes he was on board a JetBlue plane where two bodies were found in the landing gear at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Ironelis Castillo told NBC6 that it was always her son's dream to travel.

It’s been weeks since her son, 16 year-old Elvis Borquez Castillo, went missing, and she now fears the worst.

Ironelis said her son left the Dominican Republic on Jan. 4. and is confident about when he left because a neighborhood driver told her he took her son to a nearby airport. But since then, there has been no communication between the two.

Two days after Elvis left the Dominican Republic, Ironelis learned two people were found dead inside the landing gear of the JetBlue plane that had arrived in Fort Lauderdale from New York City in the evening.

According to Ironelis, investigators told her there was an 80% chance her son was one of those bodies that were found on the plane.

She said it’s hard not knowing where he is or how he is. She also said she no longer has hope.

NBC6 has looked at the plane's history, and according to FlightAware, on Jan. 5, that particular plane did make a stop in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.

It also made subsequent stops in New York, Jamaica, Salt Lake City and eventually in Fort Lauderdale.

Ironelis said her motherly instinct told her something had gone wrong and hasn't been told any information by Dominican investigators.

She also hasn’t been able to see surveillance video of her son possibly at the airport and hasn’t been told if they were able to track his cellphone.

As of Friday afternoon, investigators in the U.S. have not provided any new information.

The investigation remains ongoing.