Mother Gets Travel Visa After Daughter Involved in Horrific Broward Crash

A mother was finally able to receive her humanitarian visa to fly from Colombia to the United States to be by her daughter's bedside in a Broward County hospital after she was involved in a bad accident last month.

Helen Pachon was riding a motorized scooter during the morning of January 26 when she got hit by a pickup truck near Northeast 3rd Avenue and 48th Street in Deerfield Beach.

Her mother, Paola Andrea Duran, said the 21-year-old has life threatening injuries to her head and lungs along with two fractured legs and three broken rubs. Doctors said they need to amputate Pachon's left leg as a result of the injuries.

Pachon had been in the United States for nearly a year, working to provide for both her two brothers and Duran, who still live in the country.

After waiting for a visa for days, Duran was finally able to fly to South Florida and be by her daughter's side.

Deputies said the driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene, but did not say if any charges would be filed.