Mother says she covered daughter, 1, while gunfire broke windows in SW Miami-Dade

A police investigation was underway after an apparent shooting in southwest Miami-Dade County.

The barrage of gunfire was heard shortly before 3 a.m. in the area of 21630 SW 120th Avenue in the Goulds neighborhood.

Miami-Dade County police have not confirmed details about the shooting, including information about any potential victims, suspects or motive.

Several evidence markers could be seen at the scene.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Johniesha Joloy said she awoke riddled with anxiety as bullets shattered her window while she slept with her 1-year-old daughter.

“If my bed was any closer to the window, it would’ve been me and my child,” she said. “Our life would’ve been over right then and there. Things are crazy around here.”

She said she started ducking, hiding and covering her baby.

“I had to hold my child down like very, very hard because it was going too crazy,” Joloy said. “It was a lot of glass that was all over the room. All over my clothes… my stepdad just found a fragment right inside my baby’s clothes.”

NBC6 is working to learn more about this developing story.