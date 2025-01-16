Mother wants arrest nearly a month after Miami teen was stabbed and killed

In the middle of her living room, Nathalie Jean has set up a memorial filled with pictures, flowers, and memories of her son, 17-year-old Yahkeim Lollar.

“He had a million-dollar smile,” Jean said. “He had the most beautiful smile.”

It’s a sacred space Jean never thought she’d have to make.

“It’s just unbelievable that he’s not here,” the mother said.

Her son, also known to family and friends as “Keimo,” died after being stabbed on Dec. 20 in the garage of their apartment building near Northwest 6th Court and 61st Street.

Jean says she ran downstairs after getting the call that something happened.

Police told her Keimo was gone.

“I just blacked out,” she said. “It’s like somebody punched me in my stomach, took all the air out of my stomach.”

She says he was stabbed in the chest, the knife piercing his heart.

“That’s my only son,” she said. “I’m just screaming, going crazy. I’m like, ‘My son, my son is dead.’”

Miami Police say the suspect is a 17-year-old girl who knew Keimo.

Jean says that the suspect was her son’s ex-girlfriend.

“She called him on his phone,” she said. “He went downstairs to her.”

Nearly one month later, the mother says she’s angry there hasn’t been an arrest.

“Why is it taking so long for my son to have justice?” she asked.

Miami Police say detectives are still working on the case.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office sent this statement to NBC 6 News: "This matter is still under police investigation with additional evidence and information presently being gathered. As a result of this recognized need for the full accumulation of evidence, an arrest has not yet been made."

Jean says Keimo, a junior at Miami Northwestern Senior High School, loved playing football, video games, and spending time with family.

“We’re getting ready for senior breakfast, getting ready for prom,” Jean said. “We were getting ready for college, and this happened.”

Jean says she wants Keimo to be remembered for how he lived, not how he died.

“I don’t want people to remember him from this tragedy,” she said. “I want people to remember him from the positive.”

Jean says Keimo wanted to work in finance and had dreams of being a stockbroker.