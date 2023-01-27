Mother With OnlyFans Account Sues Central Florida School District For Banning Her From Volunteering

The mother of two elementary school children is suing Orange County Public Schools after she was told she could no longer volunteer due to complaints about her OnlyFans account.

Victoria Triece, 31, says she spent five years volunteering at Sand Lake Elementary School before being banned in October 2021 for her work in the adult entertainment industry.

"The reason I even started with OnlyFans was because I didn't want a 9-to-5. I wanted to still be involved," Triece told WESH.

On Tuesday, she filed a lawsuit against OCPS after she said the principal told her she could no longer be around children on school grounds — instructions she says came from the school board.

“I’m not a bad person," she said. "I’m doing my job in private."

Triece says she has passed all background checks and other requirements to volunteer at the school, and that she does not have a criminal record.

She said she was notified of the ban after someone sent images from the account to school administrators in October 2021.

"Nobody has the right to judge what other people do for a living," Triece said when she was first told about the ban. "I feel judged and so isolated."

"I was humiliated, and I should not, and no one else should be concerned about what another parent does," she said. "I just love spending time with my kids and I have a great relationship with other parents and students."