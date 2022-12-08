Judge Denies Bond for OnlyFans Model Charged in Boyfriend's Murder

A social media model accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend in their luxury Miami condo was back in court Thursday where a judge denied her release on bond while she awaits trial.

Courtney Clenney, 26, is facing a second-degree murder charge in the fatal April 3 stabbing of her boyfriend, 27-year-old Christian Obumseli.

Clenney, clad in an orange prison jumpsuit, wiped tears from her eyes as Miami-Dade Judge Laura Shearon Cruz announced in court Thursday that she was denying bond in the case.

christianvstoby via Instagram

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Defense attorneys have argued that Clenney was legally justified when she killed Obumseli in the couple’s Edgewater high-rise.

"No ands, ifs, or buts about it. She called [911] immediately. She acted in self-defense," defense attorney Frank Prieto said at a hearing last month.

Prosecutors had sought to keep Clenney in jail. They've argued that Clenney wasn’t the victim in what was a toxic relationship, but the aggressor.

Clenney said she threw a knife at Obumseli as he attacked her inside their apartment. Prosecutors said evidence revealed a close contact stab wound, not a knife being thrown at the victim.

The father of an OnlyFans model accused of murdering in court testified on her behalf as she asked to be let out on bond. NBC 6's Ryan Nelson reports

Clenney was arrested and charged in August. She will remain behind bars while she awaits trial.

Clenney, who went by the name Courtney Tailor on social media including OnlyFans, had more than 2 million Instagram followers.