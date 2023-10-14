Motorcyclist in serious condition after being struck by car in Edgewater

One man is currently in serious condition after a car struck his motorcycle in Edgewater, police have confirmed.

The accident, which is currently under investigation, happened around 2:30 AM on Saturday on Biscayne Boulevard and 22nd street.

City of Miami Police say the man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital by Miami Fire Rescue and finds himself in serious condition.

What caused the driver to hit the motorcyclist is still under investigation, authorities say.