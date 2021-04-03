Motorcyclist Struck By Vehicle After Losing Control, Veering Into Incoming Traffic in SW Miami-Dade: Police

Miami Dade Police responded to a traffic accident Saturday afternoon after a motorcyclist was struck by another vehicle.

The collision happened at 18700 Southwest 192 Street in Miami-Dade.

According to police officials, three motorcyclists were traveling eastbound as a caravan, when one of the motorcyclists lost control and veered into the westbound lanes. The motorcyclist was then struck by another vehicle traveling westbound.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported two of the motorcyclists to an area hospital.

There is no further information at this time and the investigation continues.