motorcycle crash

Motorcyclist Struck By Vehicle After Losing Control, Veering Into Incoming Traffic in SW Miami-Dade: Police

Miami Dade Police responded to a traffic accident Saturday afternoon after a motorcyclist was struck by another vehicle.

The collision happened at 18700 Southwest 192 Street in Miami-Dade.

According to police officials, three motorcyclists were traveling eastbound as a caravan, when one of the motorcyclists lost control and veered into the westbound lanes. The motorcyclist was then struck by another vehicle traveling westbound.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported two of the motorcyclists to an area hospital.

There is no further information at this time and the investigation continues.

motorcycle crashSW Miami-DadeMiami Dade Police
