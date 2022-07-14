Multiple Cars Destroyed in Fire Outside Deerfield Beach Home

Three cars were destroyed in a fire in the driveway of a home in Deerfield Beach early Thursday.

Broward Sheriff's Fire Rescue crews responded to the home in the 1300 block of Southwest 8th Street around 4:15 a.m. after receiving reports of the cars being on fire.

Crews were able to put out the fire before it could reach the home. No injuries were reported.

Investigators have not released the cause of the fire or any additional information. The Florida State Fire Marshal is investigating the case.

