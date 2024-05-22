Miami

Multiple cars on fire in Miami neighborhood

Witnesses said a total of five cars were damaged, including two that were completely destroyed

By Maria Fernanda Toledo

NBC Universal, Inc.

Neighbors woke up to find multiple cars on fire early Wednesday morning in Miami's Little River neighborhood.

A car fire spread to other vehicles in the 40 block of Northwest 76th Street, according to Miami Fire Rescue.

24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Witnesses said a total of five cars were damaged, including two that were completely destroyed. This information has not been confirmed by authorities.

No injuries were reported, and a fire investigation is underway to determine the cause.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

MiamiLittle River
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us