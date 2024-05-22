Multiple cars on fire in Miami neighborhood

Neighbors woke up to find multiple cars on fire early Wednesday morning in Miami's Little River neighborhood.

A car fire spread to other vehicles in the 40 block of Northwest 76th Street, according to Miami Fire Rescue.

Witnesses said a total of five cars were damaged, including two that were completely destroyed. This information has not been confirmed by authorities.

No injuries were reported, and a fire investigation is underway to determine the cause.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.