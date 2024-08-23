Multiple hospitalized after carbon monoxide incident at high school in Weston

Multiple workers have been hospitalized after a carbon monoxide incident at a high school in Weston Friday morning, officials said.

The incident happened at Cypress Bay High School, where people who were in the cafeteria were experiencing lightheadedness, city officials said.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue officials said five people were taken to Cleveland Clinic, including four cafeteria workers and one firefighter. Broward County Public Schools officials said a total of eight people were impacted and all were staffers at the school.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed rescue workers assisting multiple people who appeared to be employees outside the school.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

The cafeteria was evacuated and two hazmat teams were ventilating the building, officials said in a statement on X.

UPDATE #1 - Two HazMat teams have begun ventilation of the building and the Carbon Monoxide levels are now low. Additional adult patients are being evaluated and additional EMS units have been called in. While we understand that you may be concerned, we ask that you do not… https://t.co/KvM7jxCFOi — WestonFL Alert (@WestonFLAlert) August 23, 2024

"Crews monitored high Carbon Monoxide levels and all the gas to the building has been shut off," the statement read.

A follow-up post said the carbon monoxide levels were now low.

No other information was released.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.