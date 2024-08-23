Weston

Multiple hospitalized after carbon monoxide incident at high school in Weston

The incident happened at Cypress Bay High School, where multiple people who were in the cafeteria were experiencing lightheadedness, city officials said

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Multiple workers have been hospitalized after a carbon monoxide incident at a high school in Weston Friday morning, officials said.

The incident happened at Cypress Bay High School, where people who were in the cafeteria were experiencing lightheadedness, city officials said.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue officials said five people were taken to Cleveland Clinic, including four cafeteria workers and one firefighter. Broward County Public Schools officials said a total of eight people were impacted and all were staffers at the school.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed rescue workers assisting multiple people who appeared to be employees outside the school.

The cafeteria was evacuated and two hazmat teams were ventilating the building, officials said in a statement on X.

"Crews monitored high Carbon Monoxide levels and all the gas to the building has been shut off," the statement read.

A follow-up post said the carbon monoxide levels were now low.

No other information was released.

