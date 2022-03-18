Broward County

Multiple People Injured in Airboat Crash in Florida Everglades in Broward

The incident happened off Loxahatchee Road and left two people seriously injured, Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department officials said

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

Multiple people were injured in an airboat crash in the Florida Everglades in Broward County Friday, officials said.

One person suffered a minor injury, one person refused transport to the hospital and one person was being evaluated, officials said.

Footage showed the damaged airboat on its side with smoke billowing out.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will be investigating the crash.

No other information was immediately known.

