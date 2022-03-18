Multiple People Injured in Airboat Crash in Florida Everglades in Broward

Multiple people were injured in an airboat crash in the Florida Everglades in Broward County Friday, officials said.

The incident happened off Loxahatchee Road and left two people seriously injured, Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department officials said.

One person suffered a minor injury, one person refused transport to the hospital and one person was being evaluated, officials said.

Our crews are on scene of an airboat crash in the Everglades at the Lox Road ramps. 2 seriously injured, 1 minor injury, 1 refused transport, 1 being evaluated. @MyFWC will be investigating the crash. — Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department (@CoralSpringsFD) March 18, 2022

Footage showed the damaged airboat on its side with smoke billowing out.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will be investigating the crash.

No other information was immediately known.

