Multiple Vehicles Crash in Miami Gardens Sunday

Multiple people were taken to the hospital after several vehicles crashed in Miami Gardens Sunday.

The incident happened around the 18800 block of northwest 2nd Avenue around 3:30 p.m., according to police.

The accident led to the closure of northwest 188th Street.

Police are still investigating the cause of the accident and no fatalities have been reported so far.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

