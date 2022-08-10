Murder Investigation Underway After Body Found in Hollywood Home

A homicide investigation was underway after a welfare check led to the discovery of a body in a Hollywood home early Wednesday, police said.

Hollywood Police officials said they responded to the home in the 2400 block of Cleveland Street just after 2 a.m. after receiving a 911 call to do a welfare check.

The body of the victim was found inside. Their identity wasn't released.

Police said the incident is being investigated as a homicide and appears to be an isolated incident.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call them at 954-764-4357.

