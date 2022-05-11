Museum of Discovery and Science Unveiling ‘Eye of the Storm' Exhibit Saturday

Just weeks from the official start of the 2022 hurricane season, Fort Lauderdale's Museum of Discovery and Science will allow visitors a chance to learn more about what it's like to be in the eye of the storm.

The exhibit will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will show visitors how to be prepared for any possible storms that may come toward South Florida.

Visitors will be able to explore weather related engineering challenges, attend the "What's Up Weather" demonstration and test building skills in a wind tunnel construction zone.

The exhibit is sponsored by FIU's International Hurricane Research Center and the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The event is included with admission to the museum. For tickets and more info, click on this link.