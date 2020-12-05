Collier County

Nabbed for Street Racing, Florida Man Blasts “Bad Boys”

El_Papa_Francisco_contesta_preguntas_de_ninos_de_Houston.jpg
NBC 7

Florida authorities say that when two young men were pulled over for street racing, one of the drivers blasted the song “Bad Boys," the opening theme to the TV show “Cops.”

The Collier County Sheriff's Office said Oscar Llera Iturralde, 19, and Jose Ramirez-Sanchez, 20, were arrested and charged with racing on a public highway. A third man, Joel Aguilar Hernandez, 20, was charged with riding as a passenger in a race competition. The arrest report said he coordinated the race between the two vehicles.

The sheriff's office says deputies saw the two cars drive past them when the passenger leaned out the window and yelled “20 roll on three,” which deputies say stands for “start racing at 20 miles per hour.”

Local

coronavirus Jul 1

COVID-19 By The Numbers: Tracking Cases, Positivity Rate And More

coronavirus 4 hours ago

Florida Reports Over 10,000 New Cases for 3rd Straight Day, Adds 90 New Virus Deaths

The deputies followed the cars, which began speeding after a traffic light turned green, going as fast as 95 miles per hour (about 153 kph), well over the 55 mile-per-hour limit on that stretch.

After the drivers were pulled over, deputies say the youngest man, Llera Iturralde, blasted “Bad Boys” on his car stereo.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Collier Countychasepolice chasebad boys
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us