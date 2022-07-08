Naked Man Caught on Camera Climbing Tractor-Trailer on Florida Interstate

A man with no clothes on was caught on camera climbing atop a tractor-trailer on a major roadway near Sarasota.

The incident happened June 30th on Interstate 75 in Sarasota County, after deputies were called about a naked man running in and out of traffic, NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reported.

Photos showed the man wearing nothing but shoes and socks climbing on the back of the truck.

The man, who was not identified, was taken off the tractor-trailer and taken into "protective custody," according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

He was later transported to an area hospital for a mental evaluation. Deputies did not say if he would be charged.