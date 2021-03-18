Florida Panthers to Celebrate Pride Day at Saturday's Game

One of the teams with the best record in the National Hockey League, the Florida Panthers, will honor members of South Florida's LGBTQ community during Saturday's game against the Nashville Predators.

The Panthers will celebrate their annual Pride Day game, with faceoff set for 2 p.m.

Throughout the game, the Panthers will honor Dr. Shelly Slapion-Foote from the YES Institute as their "Territory Teammate". Slapion-Foote is an active volunteer as a clinical therapist volunteer and is front-line support to many gay and transgender youth during the pandemic with counseling services provided virtually.

In February 2020, the Panthers honored YES Institute as a Community Champion and awarded them a $25,000 grant for their work in our community.

Florida will also honor Umut Dursun as part of the club's "Heroes Among Us" program. A former U.S. Marine in Miami who transitioned from female to male after his service, Dursun currently works as the Executive Director of Education for YES Institute.

A soloist from the South Florida Gay Men’s Chorus will sing the national anthem and the team will sell special Pride hats in their team shop at the BB&T Center and online.

Entering their series with Nashville, Florida is tied for the most points in the NHL and tied with Tampa Bay for first place in the Central Division.