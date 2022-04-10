Miami Beach Pride Parade Returns to Ocean Drive for 14th Year

Back for its 14th year, the Miami Beach Pride Parade returns to the city on Sunday, April 10 at noon.

Miami Beach Pride Week is a celebration of the LGBTQ community and its allies, which ends Sunday with a massive parade that runs from 5th to 15th streets along Ocean Drive.

Lavish floats, colorful flags and local drag queens are just some of the things you can expect at this celebration of unity, inclusion, and equality.

NBC 6's Jamie Guirola is one of the judges for the parade, which is being hosted by local drag queen Tiffany T Fantasia.

Hundreds of businesses and corporations are sponsoring the event, including NBC 6 and Telemundo 51. NBCUniversal is a media sponsor for Pride and has been for the last decade.

Board member Paul Thomas says Pride is more important now than ever with LGBTQ rights still under attack. He says the recent passage of the Parental Rights in Education law, known to critics as the "Don't Say Gay" law is just one of many examples.

"Pride has always been a movement a social justice platform," said Thomas. "That's how it began and that’s how it is today."

Thomas says that in the current climate, it's more important than ever to have Pride and platforms so that the LGBTQ community can continue to advocate for their rights.

"We’re not asking anybody for rights," he said. "We’re stepping in and saying we deserve what you already have."