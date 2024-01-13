Nearly 100 arrested over ATV riding, multiple weapons impounded during MLK weekend

96 people were arrested in Miami-Dade County on Friday and Saturday, in an operation to address unlawful use of All Terrain Vehicles (ATV), Motorcycles, and Dirt-Bikes, according to Miami-Dade police.

The dozens of arrests notably happened on the first two days of the department's Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend Safety Initiative.

Detectives from MDPD's Homeland Security Bureau along with officers from MDPD's Priority Response Team, Motors Unit, and the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) also conducted a takedown of numerous violators engaged in participating or spectating in intersection takeovers in a location near Miami International Airport on Friday, according to a MDPD news release.

Miami-Dade officers and law enforcement partners were able to intercept the individuals who were riding the ATV's illegally on county roadways.

Friday's enforcement operations reportedly ended in 61 arrests, 363 citations, 21 vehicles impounded, seven stolen vehicles recovered as well as five firearms impounded, MDPD added.

Saturday's operation had 35 arrests, 11 firearms impounded, 101 citations, 29 warning citations, 21 vehicles impounded and two stolen vehicles recovered.

The department emphasized that it will continue to have Zero Tolerance for anyone breaking traffic laws and being reckless in Miami-Dade County.