Florida

Nearly 50 Cuban Migrants Land at Separate Locations in Florida Keys

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Nearly 50 Cuban migrants were taken into custody Thursday after landing at four different locations across the Florida Keys.

U.S. Border Patrol officials said crews responded to locations at Long Key, Marathon, Stock Island and Ballast Key, located west of Key West after multiple landings.

At least 47 migrants were taken into custody. Officials have not released any details on the conditions or identities of the migrants.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.
Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

FloridaFlorida KeysCuban MigrantsU.S. Border Patrol
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us