Nearly 50 Cuban Migrants Land at Separate Locations in Florida Keys

Nearly 50 Cuban migrants were taken into custody Thursday after landing at four different locations across the Florida Keys.

U.S. Border Patrol officials said crews responded to locations at Long Key, Marathon, Stock Island and Ballast Key, located west of Key West after multiple landings.

At least 47 migrants were taken into custody. Officials have not released any details on the conditions or identities of the migrants.

