Nearly 60K Child Car Seats Recalled Over Potential Safety Issue

A massive recall of nearly 60,000 child car seats is in effect because their bases may detach from the vehicle seat.

Consumer Reports said the manufacturer of the seats, Dorel Juvenile Group, will send replacement bases to owners, free of charge.

The seats being recalled include the Safety 1st onBoard 35 Secure Tech, Maxi-Cosi Coral XP, Maxi-Cosi Mico XP Max, Maxi-Cosi Mico XP, Maxi-Cosi Mico Luxe+, and Maxi-Cosi Infant Base car seats.

The company says that owners may continue to use their car seat with the base or with the carrier only, but in either case it must be secured with the vehicle’s own seat belt.