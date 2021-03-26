Nearly Two Dozen Haitian Nationals in Custody Following ‘Smuggling Event': Officials

Border Patrol agents say they have taken nearly two dozen people into custody along the coast of Palm Beach County after what they are calling a “smuggling event.”
NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports a 25-foot vessel was found between the south end of Palm Beach and north of the Lake Worth Pier with 22 Haitian nationals on board.
Border Patrol officials say they are searching the water in the area as well as nearby land for anyone else who may be involved or part of the operation. Investigators have not released any additional details at this time.