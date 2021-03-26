Palm Beach County

Nearly Two Dozen Haitian Nationals in Custody Following ‘Smuggling Event': Officials

Border Patrol officials say they are searching the water in the area as well as nearby land for anyone else who may be involved or part of the operation

WPTV-Tv / U.S. Border Patrol

Border Patrol agents say they have taken nearly two dozen people into custody along the coast of Palm Beach County after what they are calling a “smuggling event.”

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports a 25-foot vessel was found between the south end of Palm Beach and north of the Lake Worth Pier with 22 Haitian nationals on board.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Border Patrol officials say they are searching the water in the area as well as nearby land for anyone else who may be involved or part of the operation. Investigators have not released any additional details at this time.

This article tagged under:

Palm Beach Countyborder patrolhaitian nationals
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us