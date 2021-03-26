Nearly Two Dozen Haitian Nationals in Custody Following ‘Smuggling Event': Officials

Border Patrol agents say they have taken nearly two dozen people into custody along the coast of Palm Beach County after what they are calling a “smuggling event.”

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports a 25-foot vessel was found between the south end of Palm Beach and north of the Lake Worth Pier with 22 Haitian nationals on board.

#BreakingNews; Early this morning, Miami Sector #BorderPatrol Agents along with state & federal partners responded to a maritime smuggling event that made landfall on a vessel near Palm Beach #Florida. Currently, 22 foreign nationals are in federal custody. @CBPAMO @USCGSoutheast pic.twitter.com/SQGIDcvL7s — Chief Patrol Agent Thomas G. Martin (@USBPChiefMIP) March 26, 2021

Border Patrol officials say they are searching the water in the area as well as nearby land for anyone else who may be involved or part of the operation. Investigators have not released any additional details at this time.