Neighbors Concerned After Shots Fired at Hollywood Rental Home

It's another calamity at a short term vacation rental home. A doorbell camera capturing the sound of more than 20 bullets fired at a residential home in Hollywood.

Bullet holes in the house and in the vehicles parked outside have neighbors fed up.

It's not the only rental home with these issues. Last week, a 3-year-old girl drowned in a pool at an Airbnb at a property in southwest Miami-Dade.

Back in Hollywood, surveillance video captured a man with a long gun firing at another home last month. Neighbors said that home was also a short-term rental.

In South Florida, the complaints continue to rack up. Long-term residents in established neighborhoods sometimes having to deal with violent crimes, out of control parties and police activity.

Local governments have taken steps to deal with the nuisances sometimes created. Airbnb recently took a step and banned one night rentals on New Year's Eve in Miami in an effort to keep parties off of properties.

"We love that people travel to Miami through our platform, to you have that type of fun, but when it comes to the actual partying do that in a bar, do that in a club, do that in an environment where it makes sense," said Airbnb director of trust and safety Ben Breit. "We just don’t want that happening in the home."