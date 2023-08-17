palm beach county

New bodycam footage captures moment rapper 6ix9ine arrested in Palm Beach County for failing to appear for traffic violation

The arrest happened months after a brutal bathroom attack at a South Florida gym which left him in the hospital.

By Monica Galarza

NBC Universal, Inc.

New bodycam footage released by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office captured the moment rapper 6ix9ine, also known as Tekashi69, was arrested for failing to appear on charges stemming from a traffic violation.

The arrest occurred on August 9th, according to a report from Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office.

Bodycam footage shows captured the moment 27-year-old Daniel Hernandez was asked to step out of the vehicle and was handcuffed by deputies.

When he asked why he was getting arrested, deputies said it he had an active traffic warrant out for his arrest after he failed to appear in court over three tickets.

"I didn't know that," Hernandez said.

Video shows Hernandez cooperated with deputies.

Records show Hernandez who resides in Casselberry near Orlando, was issued a citation June 11 just after 2 a.m. on the Florida's Turnpike just south of Boynton Beach.

Authorities said Hernandez was pulled over in June for allegedly driving 135 mph in a 65 mph zone.

The citation said Hernandez had no registration for his vehicle.

Mugshot of Daniel Hernandez also known as rapper Tekashi69 or 6ix9ine.
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

According to the report, Hernandez was released from custody after posting bond.

This latest arrest comes months after a brutal beatdown in a South Florida gym left the rapper in the hospital.

Hernandez was hospitalized after being attacked in the sauna of an LA Fitness on March 21, according to the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office.

After a video of the attack went viral on social media, an Instagram account called @miami___wtf posted an exclusive video where the rapper appears to be reentering the gym with blood dripping down his face.

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine opened up exclusively to NBC6's Sheli Muñiz weeks after he was attacked at a South Florida gym.

The man recording the cell phone video follows Hernandez back into the gym saying, "They got that boy good."

PBSO deputies learned that an altercation occurred inside the business between several individuals.

"He was attacked in a Sauna at a gym by three or four thugs who beat him up (he tried fighting back)," the rapper's attorney Lance Lazzaro said in a statement to NBC News.

Three men were later arrested in connection with the assault.

