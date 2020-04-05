New COVID-19 Testing Site Opens at South Dade Government Center

A new coronavirus testing site opened at the South Dade Government Center Sunday, and officials said there will be 300 tests available daily.

The site is open for anyone who is over 18 and showing COVID-19 symptoms, although you must have an an appointment in order to get tested. Appointments can be made by calling 305-499-8767.

Argemis Colome of the Miami-Dade Police Department said the site was needed due to the demand for coronavirus tests in South Miami-Dade.

"There has to be more testing places for people. People should be tested. That’s how we get a handle on this thing," Colome told NBC 6.

He also warned that the site could be overwhelmed if people show up without appointments, due to the limited availability of test kits.

“In order to make everything flow smoothly and have order... you need to make an appointment in order to be seen. We don’t want 400, 500 people showing up to the site and we only have testing for 300 per day.”

The tests will be administered by personnel from Miami-Dade Fire rescue, Jackson Health System and University of Miami Health System.

Officials said test results would take about 3-5 days.