New COVID Regulations in Place at Hard Rock Stadium for Dolphins Home Opener

A limited number of fans will be allowed to attend the Miami Dolphins' home opener against the Buffalo Bills Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium, but there will be new coronavirus regulations to abide by.

Face masks must be work by employees and fans at all times, and seats will be blocked off to enforce six feet of social distancing between people. The first few rows closest to the field will remain empty to allow for distancing between the players and their fans.

Purchasing food and drinks will be a completely contactless process: fans can place their orders on their phones and do express pick-up. Tickets used for entry into the stadium will also be digital-only.

On the stadium's website, Hard Rock officials plead that anyone who may have recently been exposed to COVID-19 or who has recently experienced COVID-19 symptoms stay home. "All guests should evaluate their risk in determining whether to attend a game," the website reads.

Tailgating is also prohibited for the 2020 season.