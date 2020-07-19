coronavirus

New COVID Testing Site Available in Miami Lakes Monday

A group of bilingual doctors are traveling to the state of Florida to open the testing center.

By Yesenia Perez

At the invitation of Miami Lakes Mayor Manny Cid, Dr. Ramon Tallaj - President and Founder of SOMOS Community Care - is coming to Miami to open a new coronavirus testing site at the area's youth center.

This site, which will be open from Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 1p.m., will be under the direction of Dr. Jacqueline Delmont, Medical Director of SOMOS, and will offer COVID-19 antibody testing and examination services.

Patients do not need to make an appointment. They must present a photo identification and medical insurance card, if they have one.

For more information you can call 1-833-SOMOSNY.

