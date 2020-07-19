New COVID Testing Site Available in Miami Lakes Monday

At the invitation of Miami Lakes Mayor Manny Cid, Dr. Ramon Tallaj - President and Founder of SOMOS Community Care - is coming to Miami to open a new coronavirus testing site at the area's youth center.

This site, which will be open from Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 1p.m., will be under the direction of Dr. Jacqueline Delmont, Medical Director of SOMOS, and will offer COVID-19 antibody testing and examination services.

Patients do not need to make an appointment. They must present a photo identification and medical insurance card, if they have one.

For more information you can call 1-833-SOMOSNY.