Florida

New Cruise Ships Setting Sail From Florida in 2020

Richard Branson's Virgin Voyages line will begin sailing ships from Miami in March with the debut of the adults-only Scarlet Lady. 

Getty Images

FLORIDA, COCOA BEACH, UNITED STATES – 2019/09/14: The Carnival Breeze cruise ship heads out to sea as rough surf generated by the Tropical Storm Humberto is seen as the storm moves north off the coast of Florida. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Six new cruise ships will be calling Florida home in 2020.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that the largest ship ever built for Carnival Cruise Line will have its debut at Port Canaveral. The Mardi Gras will have the first ever roller coaster at sea, and it will be the first cruise ship in North America to run on liquefied natural gas, a cleaner-burning fuel.

Richard Branson's Virgin Voyages line will begin sailing ships from Miami in March with the debut of the adults-only Scarlet Lady.

Local

News You Should Know 43 mins ago

6 Things to Know – Sewage Spill Saga in Fort Lauderdale, Final Day of Hanukkah Amid Fears

Only in Florida 3 hours ago

Florida Man Arrested After Officers Watch Theft of Car on His Instagram Feed

Port Everglades will become home to Royal Caribbean's Odyssey of the Seas.

Florida also will see the debut of the new Regent Seven Seas Splendor, Celebrity Apex and Enchanted Princess ships.

This article tagged under:

FloridaCARNIVAL CRUISE
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Video Investigations Responds Entertainment 6 In The Mix Latin Beat The Scene Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us