New Hialeah Mayor Announces Departure of Police Chief

Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo announced the departure of Sergio Velazquez as the city's Police Chief on Monday.

"I thank Chief Velazquez for his service. I have always stressed the importance of utmost professionalism for the City of Hialeah Police Department in order to provide our residents the public safety that they expect and deserve," Bovo said in a news release.

Bovo appointed Deputy Chief George Fuente as the acting chief while a selection process is underway for a new chief.

Bovo said that he will be making this selection process public in the coming days.

Velazquez will be on leave with pay until Dec. 31th.