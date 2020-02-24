New Jersey Woman Arrested for Allegedly Crashing South Beach Wine and Food Festival

Police say a woman who was vacationing in Miami over the weekend was arrested after she crashed an event at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival on Sunday.

According to an arrest report, 25-year-old Cheyenne Lutek is originally from Pittsgrove, New Jersey.

Police officers say Lutek was caught running past the entrance of one of the events at the festival without a ticket. They say she tried hitting one of them as they explained to her why she couldn't enter.

Lutek was taken to the ground and cuffed, according to the report. Officers noted her bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and strong smell of alcohol.

In court on Monday, Lutek was given a 500 dollar bond and some advice from a Miami-Dade judge.

"Strongly advise that you stop drinking," Judge Gerald Hubbard said. "If you were cold sober last night you wouldn't be standing here today."

Lutek faces one count of disorderly intoxication and resisting arrest.