New Department of Health Map Allows Users to See COVID-19 Cases By Zip Code

The Florida Department of Health has launched a new update to their interactive COVID-19 map, which now allows users to see confirmed cases by zip code.

The interactive map allows users to see what is going on where they live, or work. Hotspots in the map are highlighted in red.

Expanded testing for the virus at sites set up by Florida’s National Guard in South Florida, and across the state, has resulted in valuable data for the Department of Health.

That data, combined with numbers from private testing, has gone to the experts tracking the growth of the virus virus in Florida.

Now, the numbers are being refined for users to see.

In Miami-Dade, the zip code 33157, which includes Cutler Bay and Palmetto Bay, has 245 cases. On Miami Beach, zip code 33140 is showing 193 cases.

In Broward, Pembroke Pines, zip code 33028, has 382 cases. And, in Ft. Lauderdale, zip code 33311 has 126 cases.

Those numbers may increase, as the rules in place that prohibited many from getting testing in Miami-Dade are being relaxed.

Now at Marlins Park, people who are 18 or older and exhibiting symptoms can be tested.

That’s a change from the prior 65-year-old age limit.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced Saturday that a new testing site would go up in South Dade - at the Government center just off the Turnpike.

“We are announcing today the opening of a new drive through testing site at South Dade Government Center,” Gimenez said. “It will be open tomorrow, Sunday, for those who have appointments.”

That now means there will be 7 of these testing sites in Miami-Dade.

In Broward, Florida’s National Guard set up a testing location at C.B. Smith Park.