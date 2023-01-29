New Proposed Bill Could Penalize Left-Lane Drivers in Florida

A new bill filed in the Florida Senate would penalize drivers who stay in the left lane on certain roadways.

The bill was filed last week by Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka and would carry penalties for drivers who stay in the left lane without the intent to pass another vehicle.

The statute would only apply on roads, streets or highways with two or more lanes and a posted speed limit of at least 65 mph.

Drivers who are stopped for the violation would receive a non-criminal traffic infraction, punishable as a moving violation.

If passed, the bill would take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.