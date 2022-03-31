New Video Released of Brazen Shooting That Killed Mother Inside Miami-Dade Home

Miami-Dade Police released shocking new surveillance video two years after a mother was shot and killed while sleeping in bed with her child.

The shooting happened on Jan. 26, 2020, near NW 18th Court and 128th Street.

Two gunmen got out of an SUV and pickup truck and start firing multiple rounds into the windows of the home.

Miami-Dade Police say more than 30 shots were fired.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A family of four was inside at the time of the shooting: two boys and their parents.

The mother, Ivelisse Alvarado Sanchez, was killed and her 13-year-old son was also shot but survived. The father and other son were not injured.

"The bullets actually miraculously bypassed them, they are lucky they didn't get struck, honestly, because they actually flew through the house and missed the dad while he was typing on his computer, and some of the rounds missed the child while he was sleeping in his bed in the other room," Detective Joseph Cruz of Miami-Dade Police said.

Police have not received any leads since the shooting and say neighbors haven't been cooperative.

Investigators do not know the motive but believe the shooters had an intended target inside the home.