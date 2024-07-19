New video shows Doral Police officer's DUI arrest in Florida Keys

New video shows the arrest of a Doral Police officer for DUI in the Florida Keys back in May.

Officer Johann Karim Delgado was arrested back on May 20 on a misdemeanor DUI charge.

Delgado was arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol on northbound U.S. 1 near Mile Marker 105, records showed.

The footage obtained by NBC6 showed a trooper pulling Delgado over as he was driving a vehicle that was towing a personal watercraft.

A second trooper responds to the scene and Delgado is given field sobriety tests, which he apparently was unable to complete, and he's seen being placed in handcuffs.

"Give me one more shot," the voice of a man, believed to be Delgado, is heard in the footage. "If you can extend that courtesy and give me one more shot."

"You've had so many opportunities," one of the troopers responds, before Delgado is placed in the back of a FHP car.

Delgado was relieved of duty after the arrest. He'd due in court in September.