Caught on Camera

New video shows Doral Police officer's DUI arrest in Florida Keys

Officer Johann Karim Delgado was arrested back on May 20 on a misdemeanor DUI charge

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

New video shows the arrest of a Doral Police officer for DUI in the Florida Keys back in May.

Officer Johann Karim Delgado was arrested back on May 20 on a misdemeanor DUI charge.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Delgado was arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol on northbound U.S. 1 near Mile Marker 105, records showed.

The footage obtained by NBC6 showed a trooper pulling Delgado over as he was driving a vehicle that was towing a personal watercraft.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

A second trooper responds to the scene and Delgado is given field sobriety tests, which he apparently was unable to complete, and he's seen being placed in handcuffs.

"Give me one more shot," the voice of a man, believed to be Delgado, is heard in the footage. "If you can extend that courtesy and give me one more shot."

"You've had so many opportunities," one of the troopers responds, before Delgado is placed in the back of a FHP car.

Local

only on 6 3 hours ago

Broward State Attorney's Office employee and son accused of trying to exploit elderly veteran

Miami Beach 4 hours ago

Miami Beach residents forced to move as affordable housing set to become boutique hotel

Delgado was relieved of duty after the arrest. He'd due in court in September.

This article tagged under:

Caught on CameraFlorida Keys
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us