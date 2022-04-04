Nikolas Cruz, Victims' Family Members Appear in Court for Sentencing Trial

Nikolas Cruz was back in a Broward County courtroom Monday as the process to determine whether he'll face the death penalty or life in prison without parole for the Parkland school shooting was beginning.

Cruz was seen sitting at a table with defense attorney Melissa McNeil before jury selection began in the penalty phase.

The 23-year-old pleaded guilty to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the Feb. 14, 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Also seen in court Monday were Mitchell and Annika Dworet, whose 17-year-old son, Nick, was killed in the shooting. Nick Dworet's brother was grazed in the head by a bullet in the head and hit with shrapnel in a classroom where three of his classmates died, across the hall from where Nick was killed.

