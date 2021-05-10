No Arrests Yet in Aventura Mall Weekend Shooting That Wounded 3, Caused Panic

No arrests have been made yet in the Saturday afternoon shooting at Aventura Mall that left three people injured and sent shoppers running for safety, authorities said Monday.

In a statement Monday, Aventura Police said multiple people were detained for questioning and although no arrests have been made, they "are confident that our investigation will result in the arrest of those responsible."

Police said dispatchers fielded 463 calls to 911 when gunfire erupted at the mall after two groups of people got into an argument that quickly escalated.

Chaos and confusion erupted inside Aventura Mall when a gunman opened fire Saturday afternoon, injuring three people. NBC 6's Kim Wynne reports

Three people were injured in the gunfire, and two others were injured while fleeing the mall.

After the shooting, some mall patrons and employees were seen running for cover or being led out of the shopping complex, while some locked down inside stores.

One the mall was evacuated it was closed for the remainer of Saturday before reopening on Sunday.

"As you can imagine, this is a large incident involving a large amount of crime scene, video, interviews etc. Our Detectives have been working diligently since this incident occurred to bring all of these items together in order to build a solid case with the State Attorneys Office," the police statement read. "We have made huge strides and have no doubt all of our efforts will result in the arrest of those responsible."