Police are investigating a bomb threat that was called into a Broward mall early Friday morning.

Fort Lauderdale Police confirmed the threat was called into the Coral Ridge Mall, located off the 3200 block of North Federal Highway, just after 10:30 a.m.

Officials say that officers and K-9 crews are at the scene, but no evacuations have been ordered at this time and the believe it is a hoax.

