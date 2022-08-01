No Injuries Reported After Car Crashes Into Pembroke Pines Home

Police are investigating what led a car to crash into a Pembroke Pines home Sunday night.

Pembroke Pines Police tweeted a photo of the incident, which they said took place near the intersection of Southwest 71st Avenue and 5th Street.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Officers are on scene with a vehicle vs structure crash near the intersection of SW 71 Avenue and SW 5 Street. There are no injuries to the driver or occupants of the home. The roadway may be temporarily blocked as the vehicle is removed. pic.twitter.com/CTG4zFH5gg — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) August 1, 2022

Police said both the driver of the car involved and all people inside the home were not hurt in the incident.

Investigators have not said what led to the crash.