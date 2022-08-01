Broward

No Injuries Reported After Car Crashes Into Pembroke Pines Home

Pembroke Pines Police tweeted a photo of the incident, which they said took place near the intersection of Southwest 71st Avenue and 5th Street

By NBC 6

Twitter / Pembroke Pines Police Department

Police are investigating what led a car to crash into a Pembroke Pines home Sunday night.

Police said both the driver of the car involved and all people inside the home were not hurt in the incident.

Investigators have not said what led to the crash.

