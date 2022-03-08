No Injuries Reported After Fire Breaks Out in Miami Home

Crews worked Tuesday morning to put out a fire that broke out inside of a Miami home.

Miami Fire Rescue said the blaze started just after 1 a.m. in the 300 block of Northeast 55th Terrace, with heavy smoke and flames coming out of the single story home.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control within minutes and no injures were reported.

Investigators have not released any information on what caused the fire.

The American Red Cross is assisting the four adults who lived inside the home and are now displaced.

