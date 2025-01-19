No injuries reported after yacht catches on fire near Booby Trap strip club

A yacht that caught on fire near a popular Miami strip club on Sunday prompted a swift response by rescue crews.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at the scene near the 3600 block of Northwest S. River Drive.

According to fire rescue, over 30 units were needed to extinguish the fire since the boat's size and fuel load made it difficult to put out.

After putting out the fire, some units remained at the scene to contain any fuel that may runoff from the yacht.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.