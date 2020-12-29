Florida

North Florida Woman Drives Into River, Drowns: Police

Chattahochee police said a car was found front end down near an Apalachicola River dock

A woman is dead after driving into a Florida river on Sunday in what police are describing as an accident.

Chattahochee police said a car was found front end down near an Apalachicola River dock. A responding officer saw the car go down in the river and waded out to see if anyone was inside.

The officer could not see or feel a driver. Divers later found an elderly woman inside.

Once divers were called in, police said an elderly woman was found inside the car. An autopsy showed the woman drowned and police believe the death was an accident.

